From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Several persons including policemen were shot dead on Wednesday when unknown gunmen attacked a Police checkpoint in Amodu, Obeagu-Amechi in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State.

It was gathered that about 3 policemen were killed while an unknown number of civilians died from stray bullets as the police engaged the gunmen in a fierce battle.

According to eyewitnesses, the attack which started at about 5:30pm on Wednesday at a busy spot at Mmiri Ocha Amodu lasted till about 7pm.

The heavy gun battle led to the death of some bystanders and commuters while others sustained various degrees of injuries.

It was also learnt that the Police at Amagunze, Nkanu East Local Government Area, who were promptly alerted laid ambush on the fleeing gunmen, killing some of them as another round of gun battle ensued.

In a reaction, the police spokesman in Enugu, Mr Daniel Ndukwe said that though the details of the incident were still sketchy, police have started preliminary investigation into the matter.

“Information surrounding the shooting incidents in the evening hours of today, 21/07/2021, where Police operatives were allegedly attacked by yet to be identified gunmen at checkpoints in Obeagu-Amechi in Enugu South LGA and Amagunze in Nkanu East LGA are still sketchy.

“Meanwhile, preliminary investigations have commenced. Further development will be communicated.”