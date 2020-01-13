Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that six persons lost their lives in a road accident at Opi Agu Nsukka-Enugu bypass road, Nsukka Local Government Area on Monday.

Mr Ogbonnay Kalu, the Sector Commander of the Corps in Enugu, confirmed the incident to our correspondent in a telephone call.

He said that a commuter bus travelling from Kaduna to Port Harcourt had a collision with a tipper lorry loaded with sharp sand at about 7:30 am.

“Yes, there was a fatal accident that involved a commuter bus and tipper lorry this morning on Opi-Enugu road.

“Six persons died instantly while others sustained serious and minor injuries.

“The victims were taken to Bishop Shanahan Hospital in Nsukka,” he said

He also added that the affected vehicles had been towed away for further investigations and to give way for smooth traffic on the road.

An eyewitness who pleaded anonymity told our reporter that the accident happened at a sharp bend along the road.

The source said that the tipper collided and crushed the commuter bus beyond recognition killing six people instantly and leaving other occupants of the bus badly injured.

“I was coming down from Enugu to Nsukka when our vehicle ran into the ugly scene; the commuter bus was badly damaged, dead and injured people littered the ground,” the source said.

“Quick intervention of men of FRSC Nsukka and other security agents saved the situation from recording more casualties, as the injured ones were promptly evacuated to hospital.”

Our correspondent gathered that the bus which had the inscription of DIEU MERCI Transport left Kaduna to Port Harcourt on a night journey before the accident occurred.