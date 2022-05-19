From Fred Itua, Abuja

Many people have been reportedly killed in a clash in Abuja, between traders and okada riders.

The bloody event occurred in Dei Dei, a suburb in Abuja.

Shops, houses and vehicles were burnt beyond recognition.

Narrating the bloody clash, an eyewitness said an accident involving a commercial motorcyclist carrying a woman led to the fight

According to the eyewitness, the clash was between traders and okada riders in a very big market located in the Federal Capital city of Nigeria, Abuja went bloody. Many people have been feared killed.

“A truck crushed a woman to death, following the alleged reckless riding of the commercial motorcycle rider she had taken. The woman was on a bike when the “accident occurred. She died while being rushed to the hospital. She was confirmed dead when they got to the General Hospital in Kubwa.

“Vexed by the situation, some traders in the area pursued the motorbike and set it ablaze. This led to a retaliation from commercial motorcyclists in the area who are mainly Hausa and Fulani.

“The okada men blocked the expressway and attacked motorists in the process. Many vehicles and shops, particularly the ones selling building materials, were burnt and destroyed.”

Narrating further, the eyewitness said some churches were also attacked, leaving many people injured. Motorists were forced to take other roads to avoid being caught up in the crossfire.”

It was learnt that some government buildings like the Federal Fire Service was attacked by the marauding okada riders.

Though security agents have been deployed to restore law and order in thr area, Daily Sun has gathered that the violence has spread to a neighbouring district, Saburi, predominantly inhabited by Igbo traders.

Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, said the police has commenced investigation to unravel the immidiate cause of the unrest and damage done just as it advised the public to go about their lawful duties without fear of being harrased.

While assuring that the police would continue to sustain the relative peace restored, Adeh promised to communicate its findings on what really happened to the media in due time.