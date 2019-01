Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Several people are feared dead as a trailer truck allegedly ran off the road and into a busy market at Iworoko in Ekiti State.

Daily Sun learnt that four bodies have been retrieved from the accident scene while various traffic officials in the state are still struggling to rescue trapped people.

A loaded commercial mini bus, popularly called “Akoto”, is among the vehicles crushed by the trailer.

Detail soon…