BY BEIFOH OSEWELE

Many lives have been reportedly lost in a multiple accidents involving two truck conveying 33,000 litres of petroleum product each and other articulated vehicles in Kara-Berger bridge along the Lagos-Ogun boundary.

Also involved in the early morning crash which has brought traffic in and out of Lagos to a standstill were an articulated truck laden with several cubic feet of compressed natural gas and an articulated tipper truck

“We’re yet to determine the fatalities but have identified remains within the debris and ash,” Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osayintolu, director general of the emergency responder, Lagos Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said. Preliminary investigation conducted at the incident scene by the agency attributed the cause of the inferno to reckless driving.

The inferno has been extinguished with the combined efforts of the Lagos Fire Service, LRU fire, Oke-Osanyintolu said.

Expectedly, the situation has impaired traffic around the scene of the fire outbreak and beyond.

Meanwhile, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has temporarily diverted traffic between New Garage and the end of Kara bridge to allow a counter-flow for Ibadan-bound traffic to use a lane from the Lagos bound section of the expressway.

A statement by Mr Kehinde Hamzat, Corridor Commander, Lagos-Ibadan-Egbeda Corridor has advised motorists using the temporary lane to obey traffic instructions from officials around the scene of the crash and urged them to drive with caution.

“While the burning fire is being extinguished and waiting to clear up the wreckages off the road, motorists who are not close to the scene are advised to explore alternative routes.

‘Those traveling from Ibadan may turn at Sagamu interchange and use Abeokuta to Lagos through Sango Otta, Abule Egba, Iyana Ipaja.

“People travelling out of Lagos may also use the above route and travellers from Lagos Island can explore Victoria Island, Ajah to Ijebu Ode to continue their journey.

However, motorists around Mowe, Ibafo entering into Lagos or vice-versa using the temporary lane should please drive with extreme caution,” he said.



Preliminary investigation conducted by the agency attributed the cause of the crash to reckless driving.

The inferno has been extinguished with the combined efforts of the Lagos Fire Service, LRU fire, Oke-Osanyintolu said.

As rescue operations continue, the Federal Road Safety Agency (FRSC) has advised commuters to use alternative corridors and routes.

Witnesses told sunnewsonline.com that the incident happened after midnight, and several motorists who were unable to beat the 10pm curfew imposed to check spread of coronavirus disease were on the bridge.

Residents of Magodo, Berger, and Ojodu narrated how they could see billow of smoke from afar on social media.

Firefighters have been battling to put out the inferno. At 2:01am, the Federal Fire Service pleaded that there should be no vehicular movement around the area.

“Kara Bridge Fire, men of the Federal Fire Service are already at the scene. Please vehicular movements should be halted around the area,” the tweet read.

An accident involving trucks conveying petroleum products this morning at Kara-Berger, outward Lagos.