Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Many people are feared dead as a container truck fell on on some vehicles at the Odoukwu junction of the Onitsha-Owerri road in Anambra State.

It was gathered that the truck fell on passengers in a tricycle and a bus, causing a major traffic gridlock on the road.

An eyewitness, who gave his name as Uche, said that over ten persons died as a result of the accident, with many others rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The accident attracted a combined team of police, army, road safety and other security and emergency operatives, as well as civilians and youths for rescue operations.

They battled to save those who were trapped under the container truck, as effort to use a towing vehicle to remove the container failed due to the load, the rescuers resorting to offloading the goods inside the container.

Many commuters and other road users remain stranded in traffic at the time of filling this report.