From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Gunmen numbering over 20 have reportedly attacked the people of Ukwa Ngbo in Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi State, killing many residents.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Monday afternoon.

A member of the community who confirmed the attack to our correspondent said the community suspected that the attackers were from neighbouring Agila in Ado local government area of Benue state.

The source who did not want his name mentioned recalled that the community had been enmeshed in a protracted boundary dispute with the Agila people.

“The gunmen were many ,and they were shooting sporadically. People ran helterskelter. In the end, many persons were reported dead while some were declared missing. It was discovered that the attackers abducted some of the people

“I can’t confirm any figure now, but that will be settled before the end of today” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Ohaukwu local government area, Omekannaya Odah, has confirmed the attack.

Odah in a statement Tuesday morning said “Ohaukwu Local Government Council has received with concern, report of the security breaches and attack against the innocent people of Ojiogu and Okpochiri Ukwagba Ngbo on Monday the 27th of June, 2022. The Council condemn the incident in the strongest terms and reassure all that no stones will be left unturned to unravel the true circumstances that led to such unwarranted attack and loss of lives and properties. Council has liaised with appropriate security agents to immediately move into the troubled area while working assiduously with the relevant stakeholders with a view to ensure a quick return of peace and normalcy to Ukwagba”