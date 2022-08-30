three rescued from collapsed building in Kano

From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

An unspecified number of persons have been trapped following the collapse of a two storey building which is under construction in the metropolitan area of Kano State.

The affected building, located along Beirut Road in the state capital, may have collapsed as a result of the prolonged rainfall that fell in the state capital on Monday.

The building which is at the heart of a GSM phone market, fell at about 3.00 pm, a time the traffic of persons within the vicinity was at its highest volume.

A witness told reporters that structure which under construction collapsed on just on people, but also some cars which were parked within the area.

A Red Cross official told reporters that at least three victims have been rescued and taken to the hospital in the state.

As at press time, rescue operation powered by the state Fire Service and the Kano State Emergency Management Agency was in progress.

No death has been reported so far.

Details later…