Many feared trapped as a building in Lagos came down on the occupants in the Freeman Street area of Lagos Island.

The incident according witnesses occurred in the early hours of Saturday and the building involve is located at 92 Freeman street in Lagos.



So far, two persons have been brought out dead with eight others in critical conditions.

Sunnewsonline.com gathered that the building collapsed at about 3 am.



Police officers, including the Area ‘A’ Commander, Lion Building, ACP Bode Ojajuni were seen battling to save lives at the site, along with LASEMA officials led by Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, and officials of Federal Road Safety Corps, NEMA, Fire Service, and Neighborhood Watch at about 7 am.

Neighbours were said to have alerted emergency responders about the incident. On arrival, the first victim to be recovered was a male child, who was pronounced dead.

However, six other occupants of the building have been rescued and were treated by Lagos State Ambulance Services, LASSMBUS, personnel, while the dead child was deposited at a morgue.



Meanwhile, search and rescue operation is still ongoing at the scene, as Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA; Lagos State Ministry of Physical planning, Police and other relevant agencies are on ground. LASEMA Director-General, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, has confirmed the incident, saying investigations will be conducted to unravel the cause.