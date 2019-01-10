Several persons have been reported trapped as two coaches on a train derailed around Ashade Ram Market, near Mangoro Bus stop, in Agege area of Lagos State, on Thursday.

It was gathered that the accident happened at about 7:00am.

Presently, causality figure remains unknown.

At the moment, response teams from the various Lagos State emergency responders are said to be on ground.

No life was reported lost in the accident but eyewitnesses said that the injured were immediately rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Speaking on the incident, Tiamiyu Adesina, General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said they were alerted about the incident while waiting at the railway crossing by Mongoro, Agege, enroute an incident scene at about 7:15am.

He noted that the fully loaded train, which was enroute Ebute Metta and Oshodi from Iju, derailed from its tracks.

He said further investigations revealed that the train derailed as a result of faulty tracks at the level crossing which had earlier been reported by officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), in the area, adding that engineering works tonight were meant to commence on the faulty track in the night before the incident happened.

Efforts are currently on ground to evacuate the derailed coaches by officials of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC). A crane was reported to have been dispatched immediately to the scene.

On ground to ensure swift recovery operation as well as secure perimeters of the accident scene were paramedics, officials of LASEMA, Lagos State Fire Services, LASAMBUS, FRSC, RRS, LASTMA and Nigeria Police.

Details later…