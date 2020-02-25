Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Several people are said to be fleeing their homes at the border town between Benue and Ebonyi states as a result of alleged renewed attacks on the Agila people of Ado local government area by Ngbo people of Ebonyi State.

Speaking to newsmen on the phone, the Parish Priest of St. Peters’ Catholic Church, Agila, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Onoja alleged that his church came under heavy attack by the Ngbo warriors who were shooting sporadically.

“There was heavy shooting in the church. Since the crisis started, this is the first time I am experiencing this. They wrote an inscription on the wall telling Agila people to depart the land. They nearly killed a young man who was farming behind the church.

“I called the deputy governor, Engr. Benson Abounu who promised that government will send soldiers to the area but as I speak to you, nothing has been done. We are living in fear. Several persons have deserted the area and fled for safety.”

Also speaking, the chairman, Ado Local Government Area of Benue State, James Oche, lamented that the incessant attacks on the people of Agila by Ngbo people of Ebonyi State over boundary issues was becoming a recurring decimal.

Oche who also spoke in a telephone chat with newsmen accused the Ngbo people of an attempt to frustrate the boundary demarcation between Benue and Ebonyi states as well as Enugu and Benue states.

“This is the second attack in a week. They attacked Government Secondary School, Agila and a Catholic Church. Though, there were no casualties but basically, they are carrying out these attacks to frustrate the Federal government’s effort at re-beaconing the Benue/Enugu and Benue/Ebonyi boundaries. That is the motive.

“As a matter of fact, we saw that there would be further attacks on Oha-Agila, Ijigban, and Ekele. These are border communities. Only recently, the Federal government released money for the re-beaconing of our boundaries. So, all these attacks are meant to frustrate the process,” the council boss stated.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene said she was not aware of any recent attack on the Agila people, adding that most times, the attacks on the people in the border communities were not in Benue.