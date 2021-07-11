From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Many houses including worship centers have been reportedly burnt down in a communal clash between Ipav and Yandev communities in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State.

The communal clash which allegedly started on Saturday evening and continued till Sunday was also said to have consumed economic trees like oranges, mangoes and cashews.

Crisis between the two communities has been on for some years now with several efforts to tame it had not yielded any significant result.

Our correspondent gathered that the latest crisis started over a minor argument among some members of the two warring communities.

The crisis was said to have erupted over a disputed land between Mbakpegh of Ipav and Mbatur of Yandev communities at the bank of a stream called Amboor.

At the time of filing this report, it was not clear whether calm had returned to the area as the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene could not be reached.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.