Former governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, has advised the Federal Government to thread with caution on the arrest of two prominent self-determination agitators from southern Nigeria, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Igboho, and the detained leader of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

He told the Federal Government to grant amnesty the duo like it did to a number of Boko Haram insurgents that were also enlisted into some security agencies.

Ladoja made the disclosure in an interview with journalists at his residence, Ondo Street, Bodija, Ibadan, after he observed this year’s Eid-el-Kabir prayer at the University of Ibadan on Tuesday.

The Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland noted that arresting Igboho and Kanu would not end the agitation for self-determination across the country, saying the Federal Government created Kanu and Adeyemo as a result of failure to tackle insecurity in the southern region of the country.

His words: “I want to appeal to the Federal Government to grant Igboho and Kanu amnesty, just as some of the dreaded Boko Haram insurgents, were given amnesty. Igboho and Kanu are creation of the Federal Government. Why? Because whenever they arrested hersmen, who were killing their people, Federal Government never act. That was why those two people came up to defend their people.

“Boko Haram members that were arrested a year ago by the government have been realesed to the Borno State Government. Federal Government created Sunday Igboho in the context of Igangan massacre. People are agitating for what they believe in. They should be treated with care, and not as criminals.

“Yoruba leaders, including the Alaafin of Oyo has been complaining about atrocities, committed by Fulani herdsmen without response from the Federal Government. Order would come from above to release them and that is why people resolved into self help. It is in this process that Igboho was created due to the killings that had been happening in Ibarapa axis and nobody has been arrested and even if they were arrested, they will be released.

“Arrest of Igboho will not change anything if government failed to do the needful, many Igboho will be created. Just like Kanu has become an acclaimed leader, and to some people, Igboho has also become a leader. If caution is not taken by the Federal Government, the issue might boomerange, leading to many Igboho and Kanu.”

