Many people were injured and 10 trucks razed to ashes as a Fuel tanker exploded yesterday at the Mile two axis of Oshodi/Apapa expressway.

Also goods worth millions of Naira were destroyed.

John Saliu said the incident occurred at about 1am, when a truck loaded with petroleum product fell at Fagbems bus-stop, Mile Two, at a bad potion of the road. The explosion ignited fire which spread to other trucks. Three of the trucks were completely razed. One of them also loaded with petroleum product had only its head burnt while two trucks loaded with goods and beverages heading for Kaduna and one of the eastern states, were also affected.

Director-General /Chief Executive Officer LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osayintolu, explained that ,“ the agency received distress calls concerning the fire which occurred around 1am and activated its emergency response plan.

“On arrival, it was discovered that a fuel tanker loaded with PMS had overturned and burst into flames due to the oil spillage. This in turn affected some stationary trailers parked inwards Apapa.”