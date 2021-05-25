By Christopher Oji

There was pandemonium yesterday at the Ile-Epo area of Agbado, Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area of Lagos, as commercial motorcycle operators (Okada riders) clashed with the Police.

Similarly, a set of hoodlums attempted to set ablaze the newly built Elemoro police station which accommodates the Area J Command, Ajah and Elemoro Division of the command, in connection with a case of fatal accident recorded in the area, on Monday.

On the Ile-Epo crisis,policemen from Ile-Epo Station were enforcing the restriction law on Okada riders from plying some restricted routes and they were resisted by the Okada riders. It was gathered that during the enforcement, one of the policemen shot an Okada rider and hell was let loose as Okada riders started pelting the policemen with stones and attacking them with other dangerous weapons. The Okada riders were said to have attempted to touch the police station but were repelled by the police who called for reinforcement from other divisions and the State Command Headquarters, Ikeja.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said: “The Lagos State Police Command has tactically repelled some hoodlums who attempted to set ablaze the Oke Odo Division of the command today May 24 and 12 of them were arrested.”