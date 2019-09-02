Tessy Igomu

Less than a week after a bus belonging to the Bus Rapid Transport scheme (BRT) was hit by a truck, another two collided at Asolo Bus stop, Majidun River, along Ikorodu Road, Lagos.

The incident, which reportedly occurred at about 7.45 a.m recorded no fatality. However, an undisclosed number of passengers were said to have sustained varying degrees of injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The accident was blamed on the recklessness of two commercial cyclists (popularly known as Okada riders) plying the restricted BRT lane.

According to the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), the accident led to heavy build-up of traffic around the area and it later spilled to adjoining roads, leaving passengers stranded.

The agency noted that concerted efforts were made to remove the vehicles from the road to ease traffic.

On Tuesday, August 27, 2019, a similar incident involving BRT buses had led to three fatalities, and also left several persons injured. The accident occured when a truck fully loaded with cement, skidded off the main carriageway and collided with the BRT bus.