Many people were injured and many vehicles smashed when two factions of the National Union of Road Transport Workers ( NURTW), clashed at Iyana Iba area of Lagos .

According to a witness, the trouble started in the evening when the two factions; one loyal to the former leader of their former boss and anther to their new boss engaged themselves in a battle of supremacy.

According to a witness, Justice Oluwole, the members of the Association, used dangerous weapons, dagger, marchete, charms and broken bottles against themselves,” really I can’t tell you what really caused the fracas, but the two factions were against each other. They inflicted injuries on themselves.

” There was pandemonium as people scampered for safety while some motorists abandoned their vehicles on the road; causing serious gridlock. Many shop owners at the axis, closed shops. As I am speaking with you, many people have been injured while the road is littered with broken bottles and shattered vehicles windshield and other accessories.

” Many people are forced to trek home as vehicles avoided the axis. I thank God that the police have arrived the scene and are trying to reclaim the public places. The State Government should do something urgent to resolve the crisis between the factions or thr problem will escalate during this electioneering period. If the government does not expedite action, the crisis may consume many souls while many property will be damaged “

However, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that there was crisis between two factions of NURTW,” One person was injured and he is receiving treatment in the hospital. No life was lost,and the police have moved in to the place. No arrest has been made, but normalcy has returned to the place”.