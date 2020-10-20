By Christopher Oji

As the Lagos State Government imposed 24 hours curfew in the State, hoodlums have started looting shops unchallenged.

Also attacked by the hoodlums are cars motorists while some cars were also vandalized.

car owners are robbed of their phones, laptops and cash, estates are invaded by marauding thugs, major roads are blocked by armed thugs and miscreants.

A motorist,John Nwagbo , told Daily Sun that he was robbed at Agege area of the state:” Immediately the government announced that there will be curfew, there was rush to market places, so my wife called me to come and take her to market to buy food stuffs as we can’t predict when the curfew will be lifted ,so I out some leaves on may car in solidarity with the Protests,so that my vehicle will not be attacked, unfortunately ,I ran into armed protesters who were with knives , cutlasses, daggers, iron rod and other dangerous weapons. They were in looting spree. Some were looting shops , passersby while some consentrated on motorists. They threatened to stab me if I did not give them money.I brought out N1000 note ,but they rejected the money and dragged me down and collected the N50,000 that I was taking to the market.

” It will be worse in a matter of hours if the government fails to take a drastic action . The hoodlums were boasting that nobody would save victims as they have conquered the Police and they were waiting for the Army.

Another victim, Monica Dubem said she was attacked at Fagba are of Iju :” The hoodlums who claimed to be Protesters barricaded the road and were looting cars. They robbed my Colleagues and I and they injured many people. I saw about six persons bleeding profusely. I don’t understand this kind of protest. I lost N10,000 and my hand bag containing some personal effects “.

A police officer said “: We are handicapped now because there is an order not to arrest till 4pm.