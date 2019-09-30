Nkiru Odinkemelu

A Lagos-based church, God’s Elect Assembly, recently held the second edition of its annual Prosperity Week.

The programme kicked off with a three-day business seminar, where participants were tutored on the laws of business. There was also song ministration by members.

Overseer of the church, Pastor Chidi Joseph Nkwocha, said it was usually that week of the year set aside to seek the face of God on the prosperity and success of the church.

He said some powerful men of God would also join him to bless and prophesy to the members. On why the church was setting a week aside for prosperity, he noted that the church’s teachings were always channelled towards the great commission given by Jesus Christ, which is to go and preach the gospel, and baptize people unto salvation. But he stated that the church leadership was also not oblivious of the need for converts to prosper, noting that prosperity was the right of every Christian.

He stressed that the doctrine of the church on prosperity was different from that of many pastors who choose to base their teachings on prosperity, over the great commission given by Christ. He said many pastors have become mere motivational speakers who see Christendom as an avenue to sell their brand.

His words: “Jesus, in Matthew 28, gave us a commission, to go into the world and preach the gospel to all nations, saying as many that believe, baptize them; He didn’t call us to go and just make people billionaires without first converting them into the body of Christ.

“But today, you see so many preachers who only preach prosperity, rather than the great commission, the result is ungodly prosperity. Christians are meant to prosper, it is our right to prosper but our prosperity comes when we live godly in Christ. Then he blesses us.”

Speaking on what prosperity in the context of the church means, the pastor said: “Prosperity is living very comfortable life in Christ, health-wise, ministry-wise, and in every ramification of life; when heaven begins to supply all your needs according to the bible, that is prosperity.”

Asked about the possibility of Christians becoming very wealthy without having to soil their hands in a nation where corruption is entrenched, the guest minister, Prophet Akuma responded that it was possible.

He said: “It is an error in Christendom for one to say that a Christian cannot be very wealthy without being corrupt. The book of Psalms 24 says that the earth is the Lord’s and the fullness thereof. And if you read about the life of Solomon, till date, Solomon remains the richest man who ever lived. God never changes; he still produces very wealth persons on planet earth because he is the owner of wealth.”

Pastor Nkwocha agreed that though it was the right of Christians to prosper, prosperity doesn’t come without a price, which he referred to as kingdom investment.

“There are many things that can hinder a Christian from being prosperous, one of which I call lack of revelation. God is a God of principles. If you want healing, there is a principle for it. For you to prosper as a Christian, there is something called kingdom investment. You must be a kingdom investor to attract prosperity.”

Reiterating how many preachers have bastardized Christian prosperity, Pastor Nkwocha advised clerics to be focused and always balance their ministrations, putting the commission above every other.

On his expectations on the outcome of the 2019 Prosperity Week, the overseer said: “I believe God for wonderful testimonies and blessings.”