Among the victims of the tragic boat accident were 34 young students of Madinatu Ahbab Islammiya School, Badau and their teacher.
Other passengers in the ill- fated boat included the driver and some five other passengers, who were all traveling to the Bagwai town.
An eye witness in Bagwai town, Nasiru Ado Bagwai,told Daily Sun by phone that so far about five persons were rescued and rushed to Bagwai General Hospital for medical attention.
He said that the rescue operation was being carried out by local fishermen, local vigilance groups and some members of the Civil Defence Corps in the area, but lamented that they were not making sufficient progress as they depended on their local boats and local equipment for the operation.
He also hinted that several passengers on the boat lost their lives and had been deposited in the hospital.
Meanwhile, there has been no official comment over the tragic accident that occurred at 5.30 pm in the rural area of Kano State.
Executive Secretary, Kano State Emergency Relief Agency, Saleh Jilly could not be reached for comment.
It could be recalled that a similar accident had happened on the same river some years ago, precisely during the administration of Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, in which 18 women traveling for a wedding ceremony died.
