From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Tragedy, Tuesday evening, struck the ancient city of Kano following the death of several persons traveling on a boat from Badua to Bagwai town in the Northern part of the state.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Among the victims of the tragic boat accident were 34 young students of Madinatu Ahbab Islammiya School, Badau and their teacher.

Other passengers in the ill- fated boat included the driver and some five other passengers, who were all traveling to the Bagwai town.

The happy and excited students had boarded the boat for a 15 minute journey to Bagwai town where they were to join their already waiting colleagues, together with whom they hoped collectively travel by road to Tofa Local Government Area headquarters for the Malaud Celebration.

An eye witness in Bagwai town, Nasiru Ado Bagwai,told Daily Sun by phone that so far about five persons were rescued and rushed to Bagwai General Hospital for medical attention.

He said that the rescue operation was being carried out by local fishermen, local vigilance groups and some members of the Civil Defence Corps in the area, but lamented that they were not making sufficient progress as they depended on their local boats and local equipment for the operation.

He also hinted that several passengers on the boat lost their lives and had been deposited in the hospital.

Meanwhile, there has been no official comment over the tragic accident that occurred at 5.30 pm in the rural area of Kano State.

Executive Secretary, Kano State Emergency Relief Agency, Saleh Jilly could not be reached for comment.

It could be recalled that a similar accident had happened on the same river some years ago, precisely during the administration of Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, in which 18 women traveling for a wedding ceremony died.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .