Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has assured customers under its Mushin Business District of prompt metering under the ongoing Meter Assets Provider (MAP) scheme.

Dr Tinuade Sanda, the Managing Director, EKEDC, gave the assurance at a customer engagement forum organised by the electricity Distribution Company on Wednesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the customers at the forum were drawn from various areas including Mushin, Itire, Odi-Olowu, Tejuosho, Yaba and Papa Ajao.

Represented by Mr Joseph Esenwa, the Chief Financial Officer, EKEDC, Sanda said the engagement was continuous and aimed at fostering the relationship between the DisCo and its esteemed customers.

She disclosed that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission had approved the reintroduction of the MAP scheme following the completion of the Phase Zero of the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP).

Sanda said: “Under the NMMP, free meters were distributed to customers and we are waiting for phase one of the programme.

“However, the ongoing MAP scheme is to enable customers purchase prepaid meters directly without delays.

“We have the mobile MAP which we have launched in Festac District and customers are getting their meters within 72 hours.

“My advice to you is that you should embrace this MAP and get your prepaid meters to avoid issues relating to estimated billing and other disputes.”

While admitting that power supply had dropped significantly within the last few months, she noted that this was due to the challenges bedeviling the electricity sector.

Sanda said these included inadequate gas supply, low power generation, incessant collapse of the national grid and vandalism of electrical installations amongst others.

She disclosed that EKEDC had gotten loan from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) which was being used in procuring and upgrading distribution infrastructure such as substations, feeders and transformers.

Sanda said that industry stakeholders from the generation, transmission and distribution were also working together to ensure that the power situation improve across the country as soon as possible.

Earlier, Chief Femi Ogunyemi, who spoke on behalf of the Community Development Associations and Mr Afeez Lawal, Chairman, Customers Consultative Forum, EKEDC Mushin District, lauded the DisCo’s management for the engagement.

They, however decried the estimated billing being issued to unmetered customers especially with the poor power supply since the beginning of the year.

The customers appealed to the DisCo to ensure that customers within their network were metered to stop exploitative tariffs. (NAN)

