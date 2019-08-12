Ikeja Electric, and Mojec Metering Asset Company at the weekend, held a Customers Engagement Forum to sensitise customers in Shomolu Business Unit on the registration process, survey, payment and installation of meters under the Meter Asset Provider(MAP) scheme.

In the first phase, which culminated at the end of July, metering was restricted to only customers in Ikorodu, Abule-Egba and Shomolu Business Units.

However, from the beginning of this month, the exercise has been extended to customers in Ikeja, Akowonjo and Oshodi Business Units.

The MAP scheme is in line with the Federal Government’s commitment to bridge the metering gap. It entails the empowerment of third party companies identified Meter Asset Providers, by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), to procure and install meters for electricity consumers under this scheme.

Speaking at the event, which was held in Gbagada, Lagos, the Chief Operating Officer of Ikeja Electric, Mrs. Folake Soetan, reiterated the company’s commitment to leverage the opportunity provided by the MAP scheme to close the metering gap across its network and also remove estimated billing.

“The scheme will ensure accelerated meter deployment to unmetered customers, totally eliminating every form of controversy regarding the accuracy of electricity bills. We have taken concrete actions in terms of planning and manpower deployment for adequate metering,” she said.

In order to ensure a seamless registration for meter under MAP scheme, she advised the unmetered customers to register through IE websitemap.ikejaelectric.com using their Ikeja Electric’s account number on the bill to update their KYC (Know Your Customer) details after which a survey will be carried out to determine the type of meter that will be suitable for their premises.

In her remarks, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of MOJEC Meter Asset Company, Ms. Chantelle Abdul stated that her company has adequate meters in stock for the MAP scheme.