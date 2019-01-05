Diego Maradona has reportedly gone AWOL from Mexican club Dorados, just days before the start of the season.

The Napoli legend led his side to the brink of promotion last season, but they were beaten by Atletico San Luis in the play-off.

Now Mundo Deportivo is reporting that Maradona has gone missing, and they’ve received no information about his whereabouts.

Newspapers in Argentine believe El Diego is angry about the departure of his trusted collaborator, Luis Islas.

Maradona was in Argentina for Christmas, and yesterday posted a picture with his son in a swimming pool.

It’s therefore assumed he’s still in his homeland, but no-one knows for sure, and it’s unclear if he’ll return to Dorados for the 2019 season.

