NAPOLI striker Victor Osimhen has revealed that club legend Diego Maradona inspired his move to the Italian Serie A and maintains that it was the best club for him right now.
The 21-year-old is hoping he can have a similar effect to Diego Maradona in his Napoli spell between 1984 and 1991.
‘Now, playing in a club that used to have Diego Maradona, who is undoubtedly one of the greatest players ever, is inspiring.
‘Maradona is an idol here in Napoli and I have seen his pictures everywhere. He is truly the best.
‘To be here and to play on the same pitch of Maradona is another dream came true.’
The Nigerian forward had a stellar debut season at Lille last term, scoring 18 goals in 38 matches to make him one of the most highly-rated strikers in the 2019-20 campaign.
That rich goalscoring form allowed for the 21-year-old to be linked to the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham in England’s top-flight but he instead moved to Gennaro Gattuso’s side for deal which could rise to £72million.
But Osimhen told CA- FOnline: ‘Many predicted I will move to the EPL, and I had a lot of interesting offers from some clubs. But Napoli was the best choice for me.
‘It was so because of the kind of player I want to be in the future, and the kind of great career I want to have. I have no doubt that Napoli is the club I need to achieve that greater height.
‘The relationship between me and the coach and President (Aurelio De Laurentiis) is a very interesting one, because even before I came to Napoli, I spoke with both. They convinced me even more to sign for Napoli.
Leave a Reply