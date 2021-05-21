Seven people under investigation over the November death of Argentine footballing legend Diego Maradona face charges of premeditated murder, AFP has learned from a judicial source.

The accused — which include Maradona’s neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov and psychologist Carlos Diaz — face eight to 25 years in prison if found guilty.

The indictment is based on findings by a board of experts into Maradona’s death from a heart attack last year, a source from the San Isidro Attorney General’s Office, which is leading the investigation, said Wednesday.

That report concluded that the footballing icon received inadequate medical care and was left to his fate for a “prolonged, agonizing period” before his death, which came just weeks after undergoing brain surgery on a blood clot.

“After so many injustices, the case has come full circle,” the source told AFP.

The accused are prohibited from leaving the country and must appear ahead of an inquiry between May 31 and June 14.