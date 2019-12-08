Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Kabir Garba Marafa has distributed empowerment materials to 1000 party supporters and followers to make them self reliant

The empowerment items by the Senator who represented the Zamfara Central Senatorial Zone between 2011 and 2019 included 100 motorcycles, 30 tricycles, 70 laptop computers, 500 sewing machines and 300 grinding machines.

Presenting the items at the new APC state secretariat in Gusau, the party chairman, Alhaji Surajo Garba Maikatako said the distribution of the empowerment items shows the level of Senator Marafa’s commitment to the welfare of the people particularly members of the APC who despite all odds remained unruffled.

“Our leader Senator Marafa is a lover of the downtrodden and a seasoned business man hence his resolve to always help those who are in need to make them self reliant and also improve their economic status.”, he said.

He called on the APC members and supporters to support the state Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle administration’s efforts at bringing lasting peace in the state.

“We should all support the governor’s in ensuring lasting peace in our state because nothing meaningful can be achieved without peace and security.”, he said.

One of the beneficiaries who got a tricycle, Nasiru Muhammad Musa from Maru local government area commended Senator for his kind gesture.

“I am the happiest person in the world. I am partially blind and don’t have money but with this tricycle given to me by Senator Marafa, I will give it out for work and be receiving delivery at end of work everyday. This will help me to take care of my family and other needs.”, he said.