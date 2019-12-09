Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Kabir Garba Marafa, has distributed empowerment materials to 1,000 supporters and followers to make them self reliant.

The empowerment items by the senator who represented the Zamfara Central zone between 2011 and 2019 included 100 motorcycles, 30 tricycles, 70 laptop computers, 500 sewing machines and 300 grinding machines.

Presenting the items at the new APC state secretariat in Gusau, the party chairman, Alhaji Surajo Garba Maikatako said the distribution of the empowerment items showed the level of Marafa’s commitment to the welfare of the people particularly members of the APC who despite all odds, remained unruffled.

“Our leader, Senator Marafa is a lover of the downtrodden and a seasoned businessman, hence his resolve to always help those who are in need to make them self reliant and also improve their economic status,” he said.