Fred Itua, Abuja

The factional leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Zamfara, Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa, has called for the review of the Sharia legal system in the state.

Marafa whose litigation on the governorship primaries of the APC brought in Governor Bello Matawalle after the governorship election, following the Supreme Court judgment, said he remained a member of the party.

He advised the state government to review the Shariah legal system being practiced in the state.

“For long, the people of Zamfara are being deceived with Shariah (Islamic legal system) in the state. Your Excellency, it is high time you looked at the system with a view to reviewing it to meet up with the standard stipulated in the glorious Quran and Hadith of our prophet, Mohammed (SAW).

“The sharia being practised in Zamfara is not based on the teachings of Islam. Our sharia courts in Zamfara are not practising Sharia system. Magistrate courts have been phased out.

“The system was introduced by a few people to hold onto power in the state. Sharia is not an agenda of any party, I was in the ANPP and I’m an APC member,” he said.

Marafa who met with Governor Matawalle for the first time since he took office, said his visit to Government House, Gusau in company with top members of his APC faction was to throw their weights behind the state government in its effort to bring about the much needed peace in the state.

“This is not time for politics. Allah has His own ways of bestowing leadership on people even without much ado. He has done so in Zamfara through the emergence of Mattawale. That’s a lesson from Allah and we must all accept it as such.

“I’m here not for long speeches but to greet you and wish you well and to offer one or two advises. I will advise you because of two things. One, because since your emergence I have discovered that you’re a listening leader.

“Two, I want you and the people of Zamfara to know that I want you to succeed more than yourself. I want to you to succeed and I’m doing so with all my powers and prayers. This is because of the role I played in your emergence.” he was quoted to have said in a statement issued in Abuja.