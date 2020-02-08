The Commissioner of police in Lagos State, Mr Hakeem Odumosun, said the police and security agencies provided a tight security for the 5th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

Odumosu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday at the National Stadium Surulere immediately the marathon kicked off that everything was in order, stressing that the police provided 2,000 men out of 5,000 security personnel deployed for the event.

He noted that no incident or arrest was made.

“We have a tight security. everything is going on well. No incident has happened, no arrest made so far,“ he said.

NAN reports that the police, Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Road Safety and private security personnel provided security for the event.

The Chairman, Security Committee for the marathon, Commodore Omatseye Nesiama, also said no unwanted incident happened.

Nesiama said they took proactive measures to check any thing that would cause embarrassment to Nigeria as the whole world was involved in the event.

He commended all the security agencies deployed for the event. (NAN)