From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Marc Wabara, and a former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, have decried the low number of registered voters in Ukwa East Local Government Area of Abia State.

Both Wabaras have called for massive registration of voters in the area.

Speaking during sensitisation of eligible residents at Ohambele Primary School, Marc Wabara, the former CEO of defunct Hallmark Bank decried the abysmally low number of registered voters in the local government area.

The APC chieftain noted that for a long time the people of Ukwa East had not come together to tackle the developmental needs of the people of the local government.

‘Every politics is local. We cannot afford not to use this current programme as individuals and as a group to increase our voting strength in Ukwa East,’ he stated.

He called on all eligible residents of the area to turn out en masse to participate in the ongoing voters’ registration.

Ex-Senate President Adolphus Wabara regretted that the people of Ukwa East had been suffering because of its numerical strength, stressing that it would serve a better purpose for people to appreciate the fact that politics would always remain a game of numbers.

‘We are in trouble politically, and this programme is about our people and not for any political party,’ he said.

Others who spoke at the event, hammered on the urgent need to take the message to all homes, schools, and churches in order to shore up their voting strength, as the dividends of democracy were shared based on the number of votes given during elections.

They appealed to the people to put party affiliations apart and give support to the call for a massive mobilisation of eligible voters in the area during the current voters’ registration exercise.

