A chieftain and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sir Marc Inyanagbo Wabara, has felicitated with the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu on his 68th birthday anniversary.

In a statement, Wabara, who described Tinubu as a colossus and a bridge-builder, said he had impacted positively on his state, the nation and humanity in general.

He wished the leader of the APC many more years in excellent health, and prayed God to grant him the grace to continue to grow in wisdom and knowledge.