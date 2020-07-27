A chieftain and leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Sir Marc Inyanagbo Wabara has condoled with the family of the Governor of Kwara State over the death of their father, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Abdulrasaq, SAN.

In a statement, Wabara described the late Alhaji Abdulrasaq as a detribalised Nigerian, adding that he would be greatly missed for his contributions to the economic growth and development of Kwara State and Nigeria at large.

He recalled the warm moments he shared with the family, particularly with Dr Alimi Abdulrasaq, one of the sons of the great Nigerian, during his school days at Ilorin, stressing that the late Alhaji Abdulrasaq touched many lives positively during his time.

Wabara prayed the Almighty God to grant the deceased eternal repose and give the family, governor and people of Kwara State the strength to bear the demise of the first lawyer from the Northern part of Nigeria.