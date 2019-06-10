In its charismatic manner of celebrating youngsters, SPAR, a retail and merchandising outlet in Nigeria recently hosted school children to a party across various cities in the country as part of the 2019 Children’s Day celebration. The event took place simultaneously at its various outlets nationwide.

This memorable event saw children engaged in games and other exciting competitions during the Kids Fun Day and all participants went home with various freebies courtesy of SPAR. The free event made children experience the hospitality of the brand in a serene and conducive atmosphere.

In his comment on the SPAR Children’s Day Party, the company’s Group Marketing Head, John Goldsmith said “we are delighted to celebrate Nigerian children at this year’s edition of the SPAR Children’s Day Party across the country at our various outlets.”

“As an organisation, we have always ensured that no part of the country is left out of our outreach projects. We desire to give every child in Nigeria memorable and unique experiences whenever they come in contact with our brand. It gives us joy to put smiles on the faces of these children every children’s day and always. We are fully in support of noble initiatives and we believe in giving back to the society. The SPAR Children’s Day Party is a way of building the confidence of the Nigerian children and also to develop their innate abilities,” he added.

Other side attractions at the event include cartoon characters, bouncing castle, train ride, face painting, essay writing, balloon giveaway, free product sampling amongst others. There were also family competitions in dancing, SPAR Puzzle game, Pass the Parcel, Pin the Tail on the Donkey, Doughnut Challenge, Popcorn Dump Race, Balloon Pop, Kim’s Game, Musical Statues, Apple game and many more. The winners of all the various competitions went home with lots of goody bags and other consolation prizes courtesy of SPAR Nigeria.

SPAR also partnered with Real Time Films Festival to host a Kids Audition Session at SPAR Ilupeju on Children’s Day. 5 children were shortlist after the audition who will be given an option to pursue their acting skills.

According to the Group Marketing Head, SPAR Nigeria, John Goldsmith said “there a lot of ways of developing children and we are glad to be partnering with Real Time International Film Festival to bring forth the potentials of Nigerian children.”