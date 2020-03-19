Uche Usim, Abuja

The March meeting of the Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) comprising the 36 States Commissioners of Finance, the Accountant-General of the Federation, representatives of the NNPC, FIRS and other revenue generating agencies ended in a deadlock.

The Commissioners of Finance walked out of the meeting wearing straight faces, just as the Spokesman of the Finance Ministry, Hassan Dodo told journalists that the usual media briefing that holds after the FAAC meeting had been shelved.

He said the meeting would be reconvened at a later date.

“No comment on why it was inconclusive. We would let you know when next. Thanks for coming”.

However, Daily Sun learnt that inconclusive meeting may spring from disagreements over the amount of money to be shared from the February revenue.

A Commissioner of Finance who pleaded anonymity said a date to reconvene the FAAC meeting would be determined after the National Economic Council meeting on Thursday (today).

This is not the first time FAAC meeting would be deadlocked.

It happened in 2018 over disagreements in NNPC deductions.