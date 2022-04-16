From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said that March inflation was highest in Cross River with 18.42 per cent year-on-year followed by Kogi with 18.18 per cent and Gombe with 18.09 per cent. Kwara, said the NBS, recorded the slowest rise with 14.03 per cent followed by Osun (14.14%) and Ogun (14.22%).

On month-on-month basis, all items inflation in March 2022 recorded the highest increases in Niger (3.41%). This was followed by Benue with 2.88% and Zamfara with 2.87%, while Oyo recorded the slowest rise on month-on-month basis with 0.30%. This was followed by Abuja with 0.37% and Jigawa (0.50%).

The bureau also noted that food inflation, on year-on-year basis, was highest in Kogi with 22.21% followed by Cross River recording 19.86% and Kwara (19.53%), while Sokoto recorded the slowest rise in year-on-year food inflation with 14.04% followed by Kaduna and Rivers with 14.66% and 14.81% respectively.

On month-on-month basis, food inflation in March 2022 was highest in Anambra with 3.78%, followed by Niger with 3.60% and Zamfara with 3.31%, while Oyo recorded the slowest rise on month-on-month inflation with -0.19% followed by Jigawa and Ekiti with -0.10% and 0.41% respectively.