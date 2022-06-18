Give it to serial entrepreneur and real estate mogul, Chief Frank Okafor, his resilience, determination and can-do spirit have all made him soar higher and placed him in an enviable position today. There is no gainsaying the fact that he also typifies a soul who enjoys abundant grace of God having started business on a shoestring as a young man and today, entrepreneurship is fast becoming an art to Okafor who runs a multi-million naira business empire cutting across hospitality, manufacturing, merchandising and real estate.

In fact, real estate investing is becoming an extremely emotional pursuit for the Ojoto, Anambra State-born businessman. While some look for a beautiful place, Okafor, as a realty mogul, chooses to make a place beautiful. Since his venture into the property market through one of his subsidiaries—Marcopolo Properties — Okafor has been credited with the provision of affordable luxury homes for different classes of individuals — low, medium and high— with Lagos as his primary area of focus. His Cruze Gardens remains one of the best architectural masterpieces in Lekki, Lagos which provide breathtaking serenity, tastefully designed to give value for money.

While still receiving applause for that masterpiece, Okafor, penultimate Saturday, unveiled his latest completed project in Lekki, Lagos: Ivy Luxuria Estate. Walking through the new estate inherent with opulent environs is an uncommon experience. The new multi-billion naira estate tagged ‘Dubai In Lagos’ is a prized asset for Okafor and his dozens of subscribers.

