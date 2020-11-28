TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the age-long relationship between the people of Tiv ethnic nationality and the State emboldens them to support each other when such situation arises.

Governor Wike said based on that conviction, he visited Benue to offer goodwill and supports of other forms to the Benue State Government, when there was massacre of Tiv farmers by herdsmen in the State.

Wike stated this when he received a delegation of Tiv people living in Rivers under the aegis of Mdzough U. Tiv, who were led by Mr. Caleb Yashi to Government House, Port Harcourt. The leadership of Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation worldwide accompanied the delegation of the TiV people.

Governor Wike said people of both states also bear similar weight of the several shades of marginalisation meted against minority tribes in the country, which has continued to strenghten the call for a restructuring of the country. “I felt that what affects you also affects us. So, when that massacre took place in TiV land, we believed that anybody in TiV land that dies, an Ikwerre person will have to commiserate with that particular family.

“That was why we decided to go and see my colleague and friend the governor. Whatever we did that time, we believed it was because of the strong tie we have together. I know what my colleague, the current governor passed through. I thank God that Benue people rallied round him to give him the necessary support.

“Now, if you look back and remember what happened that period, you’ll know that there is no way you’ll not constantly say that this is the time to restructure this country”, Wike emphasised.