By Cosmas Omegoh

Head pastor and founder of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracles Ministry aka Grace Nation International, Lagos, Dr Chris Okafor, says agitations for self determination, calls for restructuring, and referendum in Nigeria, all have their roots in marginalisation.

The cleric spoke during the church’s service in Lagos, adding that he believes years of trying to stifle dissenting voices asking for a change in the status quo, especially in the face of undisguised marginalisation of some sections of the country is now what is manifesting in the wanton killings seen across the country.

“I was supposed to cut a cake to celebrate Nigeria at 61. But I did not because there is nothing, really, to celebrate.

“How can anyone say we are one Nigeria when we all know that in practice, it is not so.

“So long as a section of the country believes it is their God-given right to continue to lord it over the others in terms of the number of times they enjoy power at the centre, the concept of ‘One Nigeria’ will continue to be a mirage.

Dr Okafor called on the Federal Government to resolve the issues inflaming the calls for succession by various groups through re-structuring, referendum and the release of political prisoners like Nnamdi Kalu and Sunday Igboho.

He called for intensive prayers to avert further mayhem and bloodletting in the country, while advising self determinations groups to do a critical review of their current mode of operations if they are to achieve their goals.

