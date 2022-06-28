By Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of the Federal High Court, Lagos, has ordered parties in a suit filed by some indigenes of Lagos State, over alleged neglect in appointments to public offices and career positions, to file pleadings and call witnesses.

The judge gave the order in a ruling on the objections raised by the respondents in the suit.

In his ruling, Justice Allagoa noted that the facts of the case were contentious in nature and, as such, oral pleadings were necessary.

The judge held: “I have examined the affidavit’s evidence in support of the originating summons and I am of the view that the facts are contentious.

“The plaintiffs complaint centred on non-conformity with the Federal Character Commission Act. This requires factual proof of the allegation.

“The documentary evidence attached to the affidavit in support of the originating summon were dumped on the court, for its set out particulars relating to the plaintiff’s claims. Those documents need to be demonstrated by oral evidence.

“In the circumstance, and in the interest of justice, I, hereby, order pleadings to be filed by the parties, in accordance with the rules of this Honourable Court.”

The judge consequently adjourned the matter to October 19, for further hearing.