From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

All is now set at the diocese of Nnewi Anglican Communion to celebrate its twenty five years anniversary and a look at its activities within the period under review.

The weeklong programme that kicked off from Monday February 15 is expected to climax on Sunday February 21 with special Thanksgiving service and recognition of few individuals.

The pioneer Bishop of the diocese, Archbishop Godwin Okpala disclosed this in a press conference jointly addressed with the incumbent Bishop, Rt Revd Ndubuisi Obi at Bishopscourt, Nnewi, Anambra State.

Archbishop Okpala described the diocese of Nnewi Anglican Communion as a child of evangelism.

He recalled that there was a bang in the Anglican Communion in Nigeria when a decade of evangelism was declared in 1990 which led to creation of many dioceses across the country, including the diocese of Nnewi in 1996.

Archbishop Okpala noted that the creation of diocese of Nnewi Anglican Communion had since inception been contributing to spiritual and physical growth of Nnewi community and environs.

He noted with satisfaction that the diocese which actually took off with four Archdeaconries now has twenty four Archdeaconries.

He appreciated all who rose to the occasion of supporting the diocese throughout its formative stage up to the present time.

In his own contribution, Rt Revd Ndubuisi Obi who was installed the second bishop of the diocese in 2020 commeneded his predecessor for a giant stride made by the diocese under his watch.

Nnewi Anglican Communion rolls 1 week program for 25th year anniversary 1

He said he was proud and passionately committed to all the projects initiated by his predecessor and that with God on his side, he hoped to continue to build a diocese every member would be proud of.

The prelate said that the diocese at twenty five was still had work in progress and thanked God who had seen the diocese through.

Bishop Obi said that a day had been set aside for political symposium in which the people of the diocese would be educated on the need to actively participate in politics.

“On Thursday, we are going to have voters’ education. It is important for all and sundry to actively participate in politics to avoid crying about marginalization which to me is a cry of the weak.

“I am ready to support as many people as possible in Nnewi diocese of Anglican Communion to go into politics, even if a priest wants to contest for governorship election, we will support him. The only thing is that we will take the parish he oversees from him. It is that important, ” he said.