From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Commissioner of Environment and Natural Resources, Hon. Kwanta Yakubu has said that the Marhai Forest Reserve in Wamba Local Government Area of Nasarawa state is ready for commencement as a National Park.

Hon. Kwanta made the disclosure on Wednesday during the stakeholders meeting of both the Federal and State Governments at National Park Service, Abuja, saying the State is ready for partnerships at all times towards fulfilling its obligations.

This according to the commissioner followed the constitution of a committee for smooth transition to be launched at Marhai in the second week of February and the release of fund for its activities and logistics since the take over by the Federal Government.

“The Conservator of National Park Service informed the meeting that the Federal Government has released Five Hundred Million Naira to provide vehicles, motorcycles, arms and ammunitions for forest guards, as well as patrol, camping and office equipment for the ten newly acquired National Parks in the country.” He added.

He further said plans are underway to secure partnership with the World Bank Assisted ACReSAL Project to provide mobility, water and staff quarters for the parks.

Daily sun reports that State Commissioners and top management of related ministries and agencies from nine states were in attendance.