Chief (Mrs) Maria Olateju Phillips (Née Fernandez) is the chairman of Lasaco Assurance Plc. She holds ACCA from Aston College of Commerce, now Aston University; and Huddersfield College. She also attended executives programmes at Wharton Pennsylvania, USA, Columbia Business School and Harvard Business School. Her Articleship as an Accountant was in Peat, Marwick, Casselton Elliott & Co (Firm of Accountants – Ani, Ogunde & Co.
Chief (Mrs) Teju Phillips started her career in Nigeria at UAC of Nigeria Plc , where she was the Divisional Commercial Manager of the company’s property division.
Prior to joining the Board of Lasaco Assurance Plc, she has served on the boards of several public and private institutions, which include: Keystone Bank, Lagos State Lottery Board; Alma Beach Estate Limited (a subsidiary of Rims Merchant Bank Limited); Maridot Ventures Limited.
Her passion and dedication to work singled her out in the private sector and earned her an appointment as the Honourable Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations and Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Tourism in Lagos State.
Her other appointments include but are not limited to the following: Chairman, Federal College of Agriculture Ibadan; Chairman, Organizing Committee of the Institute of Directors (IoD) Nigeria;Council Member, Bank Directors Association of Nigeria; Board Member, Women In Boardroom; Member, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) Presidential Committee; Member, ICAN Annual Conference Committee; Member of 100 Eminent Persons Group set up by the Federal Government of Nigeria for the ‘Nigeria 2010 World Cup Bid’; Board Member, State Primary Education Board, Ogun State; Chairman, Accommodation Commit- tee FIFA 1999, Junior World Cup Championship held in Lagos; Chairman, Accommodation Committee of IMO ‘98 Federal Annual Sports Festival, held in Imo State; Chairman, Accommodation Committee, First African Women Championships, Ogun State, Member, 2018 member; FundRaising Committee for Babajide Sanwo-Olu campaign organization, 2015 Presidential Campaign Organization (FundRaising Committee) for Gen. Muhammadu Buhari; Deputy Coordinator, 2011 RETCO (Remi Tinubu Campaign Organization); Chairman, 2007 Campaign Fund Raising Committee and Chairman, Inaugural Ball Committee for His Excellency, Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola SAN, Governor of Lagos State; Chairman, Inaugural Ball Committee for Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 1999 and 2003.
She has several years of experience in the private and public sectors. She has contributed extensively towards Public Policy/ Administration, Financial Management and Corporate Governance within and outside Nigeria. She is a descendant of the Olumegbon Family of Isale-Eko, in the Lagos Island of Lagos State.
She is the daughter of Ambassador Chief Antonio ‘Dehinde Fernandez (His Imperial Highness, Garsan Fulani) and Princess Ibilola Lipede. She is happily married to Engr. Olanrewaju Phillips and are blessed with 4 (Four) children.
She joined the Board of Lasaco Assurance Plc on the 9th of September, 2020.
Lasaco Assurance Plc is a composite insurance and financial services company which was incorporated on 20th of December 1979 under the Companies Decree of 1968. The Company, then known as Lagos State Assurance Company Limited obtained License as an Insurer on 7th July 1980 and commenced business operations on 1st of August 1980. With the vast opportunities presented by increased capitalization for business expansion and growth, the Company became a Public Liability Company in 1991 when its Shares were admitted for the first time to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) through listing by Introduction. Now in its third decade, Lasaco has grown considerably in size, business-coverage, profits, capital base and assets with its operations spanning all classes of the Insurance and Special Risks business, high impact financial services and Real Estate. The Company’s businesses are conducted through a network of thirteen regional and branch offices spread across Nigeria, administered by well qualified, experienced and dedicated personnel.
Lasaco’s business portfolio currently includes leadership and a significant share of key Federal and State Governments Insurance businesses, multinational and private companies underwriting businesses in major sectors of the economy, from heavy Engineering, and Construction, Banking and Finance, Manufacturing Agriculture, Tourism, Life Covers to the high-tech capital intensive, special risks areas of Oil and Gas, and Aerospace. Lasaco’s business interests also include Real Estate, and through its various non-core business investments.
Lasaco is the First Insurance Company in Nigeria to earn the ISO Certification. NIS ISO 9001
Lasaco Assurance was recently assigned a national scale financial rating of A-
It has a vision to be a market leader in Insurance and Financial Services in Nigeria, creating and sustaining an exceptional brand and providing long term value to our stakeholders.
The assurance company is committed to being the Insurance and Financial services company of choice in Nigeria, providing products and services of superior quality, using modern tools and technology and a well-motivated workforce to achieve long term value for all our stakeholders.
The company’s core values are Excellence, Professionalism, Integrity, Customer Focus, Trust ,Accountability, Creativity and Teamwork.
Leave a Reply