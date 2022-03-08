Chief (Mrs) Maria Olateju Phillips (Née Fernandez) is the chairman of Lasaco Assurance Plc. She holds ACCA from Aston College of Commerce, now Aston University; and Huddersfield College. She also attended executives programmes at Wharton Pennsylvania, USA, Columbia Business School and Harvard Business School. Her Articleship as an Accountant was in Peat, Marwick, Casselton Elliott & Co (Firm of Accountants – Ani, Ogunde & Co.

Chief (Mrs) Teju Phillips started her career in Nigeria at UAC of Nigeria Plc , where she was the Divisional Commercial Manager of the company’s property division.

Prior to joining the Board of Lasaco Assurance Plc, she has served on the boards of several public and private institutions, which include: Keystone Bank, Lagos State Lottery Board; Alma Beach Estate Limited (a subsidiary of Rims Merchant Bank Limited); Maridot Ventures Limited.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Her passion and dedication to work singled her out in the private sector and earned her an appointment as the Honourable Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations and Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Tourism in Lagos State.

Her other appointments include but are not limited to the following: Chairman, Federal College of Agriculture Ibadan; Chairman, Organizing Committee of the Institute of Directors (IoD) Nigeria;Council Member, Bank Directors Association of Nigeria; Board Member, Women In Boardroom; Member, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) Presidential Committee; Member, ICAN Annual Conference Committee; Member of 100 Eminent Persons Group set up by the Federal Government of Nigeria for the ‘Nigeria 2010 World Cup Bid’; Board Member, State Primary Education Board, Ogun State; Chairman, Accommodation Commit- tee FIFA 1999, Junior World Cup Championship held in Lagos; Chairman, Accommodation Committee of IMO ‘98 Federal Annual Sports Festival, held in Imo State; Chairman, Accommodation Committee, First African Women Championships, Ogun State, Member, 2018 member; FundRaising Committee for Babajide Sanwo-Olu campaign organization, 2015 Presidential Campaign Organization (FundRaising Committee) for Gen. Muhammadu Buhari; Deputy Coordinator, 2011 RETCO (Remi Tinubu Campaign Organization); Chairman, 2007 Campaign Fund Raising Committee and Chairman, Inaugural Ball Committee for His Excellency, Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola SAN, Governor of Lagos State; Chairman, Inaugural Ball Committee for Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 1999 and 2003.