In view of engaging the fight against human trafficking and sex abuse, which has become predominant across Nigeria and Africa, the Mariam Ashley Foundation has proposed a campaign themed, “Curbing The Menace of Human Trafficking and Sexual Abuse in Nigeria”

The campaign will commence on the 13th of August 2019 with a “road walk” which will be immediately followed by a radio and Television Tour on the 14th of August. The campaign will be finally unveiled on the 15th of August 2019 at the grand summit, holding at Merit House, Maitama, Abuja.

The campaign by Mariam Ashley Foundation seeks to engage partnership with National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), so as to initiate a war of imperative victory against such menace that has brought reproach and embarrassment on our national pride, strength and productivity.

The campaign by Mariam Ashley Foundation is focused on resuscitating the devastating condition in the sector. According to the organizer, the human value and psychology of victims of human trafficking and sexual abuse are damaged, therefore affecting their productivity and social acceptance in every society they find themselves.

She noted that, Mariam Ashley Foundation through various programs and projects will be devoted and also maintain an undaunted position in curbing the menace of Human Trafficking and Sexual Abuse.

However, the campaign project is proudly supported and powered by Peace Ambassador Agency. An Agency that has continued to promote human impact projects across Nigeria and Africa.