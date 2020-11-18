Rita Okoye, Lagos

Pastor and entrepreneur Mariam Mola has shared her remarkable story in her new book, ‘Catch Her if You Can’. The book is now available on Amazon.

In this candid no-nonsense memoir, Mola reflects on the good, the bad and the unpredictable that almost turned her life upside down, but most importantly how she managed to flip the game with her business acumen. This she has used to build some of the most notable women-led businesses in the UK.

A PR maverick, Mola shares the reality of the time she spent in prison across Europe and how she reinvented herself into a household name, entrepreneur and mentor to hundreds of women across the globe.

Liked or loathed, her journey inspires you to never give up as you read about her being held at gunpoint by the Spanish authorities, having a baby in prison and losing her businesses, yet having the strength to start all over again. Not only has Mola built brands, but she has also invested in building individuals in their craft transforming them into moguls too.

‘Catch Her if You Can’ gives you the inside scoop of the fraud underworld from Mayfair to Malaga, but teaches business principles for startups coming from nothing to something. The book provides real solutions for go-getters trying to turn their lives around and aims to empower women to achieve their full potential but also shows a human, vulnerable element of the journey of a 14-year-old girl.