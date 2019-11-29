Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State Government yesterday, gave marching orders to street traders, squatters and occupiers of shanties and commercial vehicles currently occupying the stretch of Outer Marina up till the frontage of the State House Marina to immediately vacate the area or get arrested and prosecuted.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, in a statement, threatened that as from next week, the government, through the Lagos State Parks and Garden Agency, would commence work on the beautification and landscaping of the stretch.

He added that operatives of the Task Force of Environmental and Special Offences will move to the area and commence enforcement of the state laws on all offenders, including commercial vehicles that stop and pick passengers indiscriminately in Marina from next week.

Bello urged commercial vehicle operators in Marina to, henceforth, move their vehicles to the designated park in Marina as all vehicles picking, discharging passengers and all those stopping at the foot of the bridge along the road in Marina will be towed and the owner prosecuted.