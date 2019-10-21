The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to the Ballast Water Management (BWM) Convention, 2004.

Dakuku also said NIMASA remained determined to ensure cleaner oceans and a safe, secure and environmentally sound maritime sector.

The director general stated this in his keynote address at the opening of a three-day regional workshop on Ballast Water Management for Anglophone West and Central African Countries hosted by Nigeria in Lagos. He said growing concerns about the adverse effect on the marine environment of invasive alien species produced by ballast carried by ships gave rise to the BWM convention of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

“Since the advent of the convention, efforts have been made to ensure effective implementation of its provisions, among which is this regional workshop.

“The regional workshop, in essence, is to support the timely and harmonised implementation of the convention in the West and Central African Sub-Region with priority and emphasis on the ratification and implementation of the convention by member states. This is in addition to building capacity in the area of Compliance, Monitoring and Enforcement (CME), Port Biological Baseline Surveys (PBBC), and risk assessment.”

Dakuku disclosed that Nigeria, being among the earliest countries to ratify the convention, had taken steps to ensure its effective implementation. Such steps, according to him, include the development and gazetting of regulations on Ballast Water Management, pursuant to the Nigerian Merchant Shipping Act, 2007; development of an enforcement and implementation manual on ships’ ballast water; and development of guidelines with reference to relevant IMO documents for ballast water reception facility and exchange areas.

Others are development of guidelines for enforcement of violations of the regulation on ballast water management; establishment of a globally recognised and integrated ballast water testing laboratory; and development of a home-grown concept of Ballast Water Management and Ports with Acceptable Risk (PWAR), which was presented by Nigeria to the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) 74, in May 2019, among other initiatives.