(dpa/NAN)

An Iranian marine has been killed during military training exercises in the Gulf, the Iranian Army’s press service said on Monday.

Naval News earlier reported, citing local sources, that the Iranian Moudge-class frigate ‘Jamaran’ had accidentally fired at the friendly general-purpose ship ‘Konarak’ during live-fire exercises near Jask in the Gulf of Oman.

“No fewer than 19 people were killed and 15 were injured in an incident with Iran’s Konarak support warship in the Gulf of Oman.

“On Sunday afternoon, during an exercise involving a number of naval vessels in the waters of Jask and Chabahar, there was an accident aboard the Konarak light support vessel,’’ the statement read.

Meanwhile, Iran’s army neither confirmed nor refuted the reports, calling it an accident without providing further details.

However, further details were expected to be announced, following an investigation.