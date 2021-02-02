The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has identified marine environment management as a crucial factor that enables the maritime sector to contribute to national economic growth.

According to the Transport Minister, a clean and safe marine environment is the bedrock that ensures the entire maritime industry contributes significantly to the growth of a nation.

Amaechi stated this in his keynote address at Dr. Felicia Mogo’s formal exit from Public Service and the launch of her book in Lagos, on Friday.

The former Director, Marine Environment Management Department at the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Mogo launched an industry book titled: “Regulating the Marine Environment of Africa for Sustainable Blue Economy – the Nigeria Scenario,” to celebrate her exit from public service.

Amaechi who participated virtually, said: “Maritime is key to national development and we can’t talk about this without the marine environment. It is in this area that Dr. Mogo has made impressive records with over two decades spent trying to make reforms in environmental assessment, especially for the oil and gas sector.”

Noting that the usual fear of most public servants is the uncertainty of life after service, the Minister stressed that the basic thing is the contribution attained during one’s service years.

“Dr. Mogo has an impressive and well documented record which is why we are celebrating her today. She is an environmentalist and her pedigree has been evident on the global terrain where she has represented Nigeria and NIMASA admirably. You can’t conclude the functions of NIMASA or talk about maritime without talking about environmental issues and you can’t ignore the contribution of Dr. Mogo in that area,” he added.

Amaechi stated that the Transport Ministry and the maritime sector were proud of Mogo’s contributions in Marine Environment Management, noting that the industry will better appreciate her efforts now that she has exited public service.

Earlier, the chairperson of the occasion, Dr. Anne Ene-Ita , stressed that it is imperative for the government to fully explore the potential of the blue economy, noting that giving credence to Dr. Mogo’s book will be a good way to show commitment to the sector.

The former Senior Special Adviser to the President on Aviation Reforms described Mogo as a national asset and a global personality on marine environment management.

“Dr. Mogo has been an energetic and enterprising young woman since her maiden employment in the Federal Ministry of Works. This book is worth having and we need to disseminate the book at secondary and tertiary levels to get young ones involved in maritime,” she said.

The High Commissioner of Kenya to Nigeria, Dr Wilfred G. Machage also graced the occasion where he posited that Dr. Mogo wasn’t only an asset to Nigeria but the African continent at large.

His words: “There’s nothing more gratifying than sharing knowledge with a generation of young leaders who will be taking up similar roles as Dr. Mogo in both public and private sectors. Even upon her exit from public service, Dr. Mogo joins the coveted list of our celebrated scholars in the field of marine science and we all know that intellectuals are paragon of virtues and the cream of intelligentsia in all societies.”