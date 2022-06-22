By Steve Agbota, [email protected]

Following the deployment of an Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure in Nigeria codenamed “Deep Blue” Project powered by Nigerian Maritime and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Nigeria has recorded zero sea robbery and piracy attacks in the last five months in its waterways.

The Deep Blue project, which was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari, last year was to ensure that the nation’s waters and the Gulf of Guinea (GoG) are safe and secured.

About 70 per cent of maritime trade in the Gulf of Guinea is conducted in Nigeria’s waters. This places enormous responsibility on the country to keep its maritime environment and by extension, the entire GoG, safe and secure.

It was against this backdrop, that the Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki commended the NIMASA and Nigerian Navy for the successes recorded in curbing sea robbery and piracy on the nation’s waterways and GoG. Delivering a keynote address during the 2022 World Hydrography Day celebration in Lagos, Saraki said Nigeria has not recorded any maritime crimes on the nation’s waterways in the last five months.

She said that the nation is in celebration mood because it has been able to combat piracy and crimes at sea within GoG and its territorial waters. “Today makes it five months of zero attack on our waterways. This is the first time in 28 years that there has been no attack. This is a feat duly recognised by the International Maritime Bureau (IMB). I therefore congratulate the Federal Government, the Federal Ministry of Transportation, the Nigerian Navy and of cause the NIMASA.

“The celebration of the Hydrography Day is as much about the work and responsibilities of our Navy as it is about the geographical landscape of our waters.

“For a nation like ours with 853 kilometres of coastline, Hydrography is both an economic and a national security issue. To many of us not privileged to wear this Omo Bright sparkling white uniform, today is Hydrography Day. Every day is Hydrography Day to a Naval Officer or a Cadet,” she said.

Like other science, she noted that technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields, hydrography has traditionally seen low rates of female participation.

“It is my hope that in your pursuit of excellence, you will begin to promote and include women in hydrography daily as well. Hydrography’ is the key driver of ocean science studies and depicts the physical features of the ocean, and that is the starting point for any meaningful understanding of the world oceans.

“It is this knowledge that enables us to better manage our ocean’s assets and deliver economic and environment solutions to the maritime public and stakeholders across Nigeria. It is in this regard that I consider the theme for this year’s World Hydrography Day – “Hydrography: Contributing to the United Nations Ocean Decade.” apt.

“I am glad to note that this action is already receiving global accolade, with NNS LANA, awarded the “Best Large Research Vessel in the world for the Year 2022” by Baird Maritime,” she added.

According to her, the Government has also placed an order with Messrs and OCEA of France for the delivery of a 35-meter hydrographic research vessel, which would work side-by-side NNS LANA to further boost the nation’s hydrographic research capacity towards actualising the objectives of the UN’s Decade Ocean Science.

In addition, she hinted that the Federal Government established a committee on Blue Economy chaired by the Vice President, procurement of modern survey equipment and increased tempo of human capacity development to improve Nigeria’s capacity for hydrographic survey and charts.

In his goodwill Message, the Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, explained that the importance of hydrography to the maritime industry cannot be overemphasized and that platforms like these can raise public awareness about hydrography’s global benefits to navigational safety, ocean conservation and environmental preservation.

In his words: “I am delighted to be identified with the World Hydrography day. I want to seize this opportunity to thank the Nigerian Navy Hydrographic Office (NNHO) and the Nigerian Hydrographic Society (NHS) for hosting the 2022 Worid Hydrography Day (WHD) Celebration in Nigeria.

“In addition to ensuring the safe and efficient navigation of ships, Hydrography underlies practically every other sea-related activity. “Just like part of NIMASA’s mission is to sustain safe and secure shipping, hydrography deals with monitoring physical features of the oceans and seas for the primary purpose of navigation safety.”

