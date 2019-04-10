Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has said maritime criminality, especially sea-robbery, is the biggest threat to the socio-economic development in the state.

Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah, who made the disclosure during a parley with a delegation of Course 3 of the Nigerian Naval War College, on study tour of the state, said many places in the eastern part of the state do not have security presence.

According to him, there is need for the navy to establish permanent naval bases, like the one in Koluama, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state, to curb the myriad of maritime criminality in the area.

He solicited more partnership with the Bayelsa State government and noted that the government would embrace all the required assistance the study tour can offer the state.

“We need more bases to show presence in Bayelsa. There are some areas in Bayelsa State, towards the eastern axis, that have no security governance.

“They are just there. And these are the breeding grounds of miscreants who come out to harass innocent people and go back to hide.

“You may need to look at it and recommend how we can establish permanent bases in those areas, to control their activities. Sadly, some of those areas have been defined as epicentre of maritime criminality. It is not good.”